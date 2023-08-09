The UK driver was warned by police prior to driving on the A286 in Singleton

A UK motorist driver has been convicted for travelling with a strange item on the roof of his convertible car. Matthew Dummer was disqualified from driving after loading a sofa and a mattress onto his Renault coupe.

PC Tom Van Der Wee from the Roads Policing Unit had warned him not to drive with the items on the roof after spotting the car parked outside Dummer’s home address in Stedham, West Sussex. But the 34-year-old was seen driving on the A286 in Singleton with the same load being carried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He chose to go to trial at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was found guilty of the charge, and at a sentencing hearing on July 6 he was disqualified from driving for one year. Dummer, who is unemployed, was sent a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) for dangerous driving.

The court also ordered him to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £95 court costs. Speaking after the case PC Van Der Wee said: “It should be obvious to any competent driver just how ridiculous it is carrying a load such as this on a soft top car.

“By forgoing all common sense and ignoring my warning, he put other road users at significant risk.

“A vehicle and its load are subjected to a number of forces when in motion. Had this particular load have come loose and struck a pedestrian, cyclist or indeed any other road user, we would almost certainly have been dealing with a fatality.