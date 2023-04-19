The plane took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for Turkey at 1.06pm but two hours into the journey the flight was forced to land at Munich International Airport. After landing, the easyJet flight was met by police who escorted two unruly passengers off the plane.

In a statement, easyJet confirmed the flight was diverted due to the behaviour of two passengers and praised the fast-acting actions of the cabin crew on-board the flight.

An easyJet spokesman said: "easyJet can confirm flight EZY3409 from Liverpool to Dalaman on April 19 diverted to Munich and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard. easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

