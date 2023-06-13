Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. While King Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14, monarchs typically have two birthdays, with one marked by Trooping the Colour. The Trooping the Colour parade route leads from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and back again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the military parade, members of the royal family will gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet crowds and watch an RAF fly-past. But which members of the royal family will be on the balcony?

Trooping the Colour 2023: Buckingham Palace balcony line-up

Most Popular

Much like the coronation, only working members of the royal family are expected to appear on the balcony. That means the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew will not appear. Instead, royal fans can expect familiar faces including King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Just like the coronation, other working royals expected to appear include Princess Royal Princess Anne as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex.

When is Trooping the Colour 2023?

Trooping the Colour 2023 will take place on Saturday, June 17. The parade is set to last for two hours, starting at 10.25am and ending at 12.25pm, when the royals will then head to the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The RAF flypast is scheduled for approximately 1pm.

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trooping the Colour parade route leads from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and back again. Those without tickets to the seated stands can choose a spot on The Mall or on the edge of St James’s Park overlooking Horse Guards from 9am. But it is likely to get very busy.

Members of the Royal family on Buckingham Palace balcony including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Simon James Smith