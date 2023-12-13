Although it’s rare to see the colourful display in the UK, there are seven areas in the country where you may catch a glimpse.

The Northern Lights are a beautiful, natural light display that illuminate the skies above us with their deep colours and picture-perfect composition.

It is on the bucket list of many to witness the colourful display with their own eyes, but many have had to travel to get a good glimpse of the stunning view.

However, motoring experts LeaseCar.uk have revealed areas in the UK where the Northern Lights have been visible previously, and where you may possibly get a chance to experience the colourful sight.

Here are the seven places in the UK to view the Northern Lights.

Lake District, Cumbria

The Northern Lights have been previously spotted in the Lake District, given its clear skies in Cumbria. Grizedale Forest has been named as one of the best spots to view the beautiful display.

Isle of Anglesey, Wales

The Isle of Anglesey in Wales is the largest island in Wales. The Northern Lights display has been consistently spotted at the location, as well as in other areas in Wales, including Gwynedd, Conwy, and Denbighshire.

Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

Arthur’s Hill is an extinct volcano located in Holyrod Park. The popular hiking spot is also the perfect place to view the Northern Lights, following a two hour trek to the summit.

Shetland Islands, Scotland

During a clear night sky, the Northern Lights is highly likely to be spotted in the Shetland Islands through the winter season.

Donegal, Northern Island

Donegal in Northern Island is also a great spot to view the Northern Lights. It has been said that a clear view of the stunning sight can be seen when the moon is shining brightly.

Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

North East town Whitley Bay is another great spot for viewing the Northern Lights, as they were spotted in the area in October of this year.

Sandsend, Yorkshire

Yorkshire is another one of the areas that has been able to spot the Northern Lights previously, with people even being able to see them from their back gardens. Sandsend has very little street lights, making it easier to spot the Northern Lights.

Tim Alcock, motoring expert from LeaseCar.uk, said: “The Northern Lights can only be described as one of the most beautiful sights to ever lay your eyes on.

“While you can’t just look out of your window and hope the lights will appear, there are some locations in the UK that have higher chances of them showing such as Wales, the Shetland Islands and Yorkshire.