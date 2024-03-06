Top celeb motorists which can help in case of a vehicle breakdown

Your task is selecting the correct answer, or answers, at each stage, only submitting them when you’re confident you’ve got it right, with the correct method revealed at the end.

It follows research which found 43 per cent drivers have no idea how to change a wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 2,000 drivers revealed 11 per cent wouldn’t even be able to confidently locate their spare – and 36 per cent wouldn’t know how to use an inflation kit.

And half would be ‘too scared’ to jack up their vehicle to attempt a change.

Fuzz Townshend, the mechanic on National Geographic’s Car S.O.S, which commissioned the research to launch the twelfth season of the car renovation show, said: “The research has shown varying levels of confidence when it comes to everyday motoring upkeep.

“The plus side of increased quality of tyres, and more stringent safety measures, is that they don’t tend to fail anything like as often as they did in decades gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But a consequence of that is people being less confident, and less knowledgeable, about changing their tyres and other potentially lifesaving bits of car DIY.”

The study found that in the event of a flat, 55 per cent would be likely to ring a roadside assistance programme – while 25 per cent would have a go at changing it themselves.

Of those who don't fancy tackling it alone, 54 per cent cite a lack of knowledge of the steps to do it correctly as the main reason.

The same percentage worry they wouldn’t have the physical strength to get the job done, while 40 per cent fear they’d be able to get the old wheel off – but not the new one back on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 46 per cent admitted they simply always rely on other people to get them out of similar binds.

It also emerged only 41 per cent know how to check their brake fluid levels, and just 56 per cent know how to check their indicator bulbs.

More than one in 10 (11 per cent) also admitted they have no idea whether their current car even came with a spare tyre or repair kit when they bought it.

The same percentage aren’t entirely sure when their car’s MOT is due, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 56 per cent would like to know more about basic car maintenance - but they don’t care enough to actually go ahead and learn it.

In the event of a car breakdown, the celebrity drivers would most like to have in the passenger seat include Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button – and Bear Grylls.

The top 10 was dominated by either ace motorists or action stars, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tom Cruise also featuring.

Tim Shaw, presenter of Car S.O.S, which returns to National Geographic on Thursday, March 7 at 8pm, said: “Your car is more than just a mode of transportation, it's an investment in your safety and convenience. Regular maintenance ensures it stays reliable and efficient, keeping you on the road with peace of mind. Keeping Lewis Hamilton handy to change a tyre probably wouldn’t hurt, either – although he usually has a team of experts to do his in a matter of seconds.”

Loading....

Top 10 celebs motorists most want with them during a breakdown:

1. Lewis Hamilton

2. Jenson Button

3. Bear Grylls

4. Damon Hill

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

6. Jason Statham

7. Daniel Craig

8. Tom Cruise

9. Jackie Stewart