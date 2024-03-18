Top actors adults would want to see as the next James Bond

It takes into account your weapon of choice and ideal car to pair you up with your closest 007 match.

It comes as a study of 2,000 adults found Idris Elba is the nation's favourite to be the next James Bond.

The poll saw the Luther star take one in five votes, comfortably beating Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill to the top spot.

Happy Valley star James Norton, BAFTA winner Cillian Murphy and noughties teen heartthrob Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also popular choices. Some women also made the top 20 list, including Emilia Clarke, Emily Blunt and Helen Mirren.

But 46 per cent of fans admitted that if the next actor cast to play the spy isn't someone they like, they'll consider not watching the future films at all.

It also emerged 72 per cent think the actor should be English, with 81 per cent hoping for a male star, while the next film should be directed by Christopher Nolan.

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research on behalf of its Casino division, said: “James Bond is a topic that certainly gets the nation talking.

“There are some really interesting names to make it into the top 20 list, but it’s not a shock to see Idris Elba taking the top spot with his sleek and cool demeanor.

“Let’s hope the casting agents see this.”

The research also saw Sean Connery, Daniel Craig and Roger Moore named among the best Bonds so far.

But 86 per cent think that no matter who the producers pick to play the character next, someone will complain about it.

It also emerged gadgets, fast cars and pretty women are the top things associated with the famous spy series.

Closely followed by posh suits and casinos - although 72 per cent have never even read the original 007 novels the films are based on.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed 24 per cent of men polled think they themselves would play a good James Bond, thanks to being a good driver, ability to think on their feet and bravery.

And 19 per cent are likely to place a bet on who would be cast next.

The Lottoland.co.uk spokesperson added: “There have been some iconic actors playing the 007 agent in the past, old and new.

“It’s also great to see how many people think they would make a good Bond – especially the men and that Casinos are closely associated with the famous spy.”

Top 20 actors Brits want to be the next James Bond

1. Idris Elba

2. Tom Hardy

3. Henry Cavill

4. James Norton

5. Cillian Murphy

6. Tom Hiddleston

7. Tom Holland

8. Jamie Dornan

9. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

10. Richard Madden

11. Rege Jean Page

12. Luke Evans

13. Leo Woodall

14. Emilia Clarke

15. Emily Blunt

16. Helen Mirren

17. Barry Keoghan

18. Theo James

19. Lupita Nyong’o