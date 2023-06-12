The Tony Awards 2023 saw the biggest stars on stage hit the red carpet to celebrate some of the biggest shows of the year. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) returned to host the telecast unscripted amid the writer’s strike. DeBose opened the show with a blank script but managed to dance her way through a Broadway medley that brought the house down. Lin-Manuel Miranda had written a performance for the show but it was pulled in solidarity with the WGA strike. DeBose showed her support for writers and said: "I’m sure for some of you at home you are thinking, okay, the Tony Awards? I’m going to tell you. Thank you for asking. The award shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA. In order for us to go on, they had to find a compromise. For every single person that had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you!" DeBose poked fun at her "live and unscripted" performance and said: "So now you are asking, well, what’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys...To anyone who may have thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up!’" Musical Kimberly Akimbo was the big winner of the night taking home the prestigious Best Musical award along with many more such as Best Book of a Musical. It was also a big night for British actress Jodie Comer who took home Best Lead Actress in a play for her role in Prima Facie. The win puts the actress halfway to achieving the coveted EGOT status. Prima Facie, which marked Comer’s Broadway debut, is a one-woman play in which the actress plays a criminal defense attorney known for defending men accused of sexual assault whose faith in the law is shaken when she becomes a victim of the same crime. During her speech, Comer said: “This woman and this play have been my greatest teacher. To every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour.” So, who else took home a prize at the theatre’s biggest night? Here’s everything you need to know.