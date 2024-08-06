Tinpot! New book celebrates Burnley FC's forgotten triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tinpot is the story of football's lost tournaments: the strange and forgotten competitions that sparked into life before disappearing forever. The FA Cup and Football League are the oldest competitions of their kind in the world. They are the survivors - the bright ideas that quickly caught on. Yet, behind these successes lie countless failed experiments. But they still have their stories to tell.

Featuring over 40 forgotten football tournaments, Tinpot visits the curious world where:

Burnley defeated English and Scottish opponents to win the Anglo-Scottish Cup. During their victorious campaign Burnley knocked out Celtic, whose fans rioted at Turf Moor, causing the game to be suspended until the police could restore order

The Clarets somehow managed to finish 3rd in the FA Cup

Manchester City contested a Wembley final against Chelsea only 24 hours after playing a top-flight derby at Old Trafford

Bobby Moore lined up alongside Pelé to captain a USA international side against England

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and the rest of England’s top clubs sent their best players to compete in indoor six-a-side tournaments

Swindon Town beat Juventus at home and away as they marched to an unlikely Anglo-Italian Cup triumph

Watford became the first club to lose twice in the FA Cup in the same season

A Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper conceded six goals but was still given the man of the match award

Claudio Ranieri brought his star-studded Fiorentina side to the Potteries, but they couldn’t do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke

England won a trophy for once, and it wasn’t even 1966: football really did come home!