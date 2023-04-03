A list of things drivers should avoid doing while driving has been released by Which? Money. The consumer champion company lists a range of activities drivers should avoid on their phone.

In this day and age, it’s all too easy to be tempted to check your phone screen while driving, especially if you’re using your device as a sat nav. However, these actions can lead to a £200 fine and six points on your licence, so it’s best to find an alternative (such as using a standalone sat nav).

If you do any of these things on the list – including checking the time and checking notifications on your phone – you could be at risk of the hefty fine. This includes actions as simple as unlocking your device.

Using your phone while driving in UK

It can be difficult to keep track of all the rules that drivers have to follow to keep our roads safe. We’ve listed out the things you shouldn’t do on your phone while driving, according to Which?

Things to avoid doing on your mobile phone while driving:

Illuminating the screen

Checking the time

Checking notifications

Unlocking the device

Making/receiving/rejecting a telephone or internet-based call

Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content

Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video

Using camera/video/sound recording

Drafting any text

Accessing any stored data

Accessing an app

Accessing the internet

What are the exceptions for using phone in the car?

The law states you can use a device held in your hand if: