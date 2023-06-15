Images of a huge new indoor water park coming to the UK have been released as developers of the resort unveil the latest design of the facility. The £250 million Therme waterpark is currently under construction near Manchester’s Trafford centre.

According to plans, the huge 28,000 sq metre facility will host 25 indoor and outdoor pools, 30 water slides, and swim up bars along with external water slides that shoot out of the building. The website says the ‘next generation’ waterpark will be an immersive experience giving visitors the chance to try out a thermal bath, wellbeing spa, on-site urban farm and a botanical garden.

Previously, James Whittaker, Peel L&P’s Executive Director of Development, said: “Therme Manchester is a landmark development for the North and something the UK has never seen before.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the land being prepared to welcome the resort to TraffordCity and we’re proud to help bring such an amazing attraction to the North West which we know will be enjoyed by so many people across the country whether it’s for a fun family day out, relaxation or educational trips.”

In a statement released earlier this week, Therme Manchester said it had implemented a "series of design improvements, providing better access for the large number of expected visitors". There will also be a new, landscaped green boulevard which will receive people travelling by car to Therme Manchester and the neighbouring Trafford Palazzo. The plans also show a multi-storey car park, as well as greater access provided for cyclists and those arriving on foot and via public transport.

CGI image of what Therme could look like

However, the new plans show on-site parking arrangements will be "concealed in nature", with the roof providing an outdoor customer terrace with views to the canal.

The public can view and comment on the plans online ahead of the planning submission that will be submitted in the next few weeks. The initial planning permission for Therme Manchester was unanimously approved in March 2020.

CGI image of Therme