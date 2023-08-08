Tesco has said £11.5 million worth of Clubcard vouchers are yet to be redeemed this month

Tesco is reminding customers to use their Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of this month. Tesco has said that more than 3m Clubcard users have been reminded as £11.5m worth of Clubcard vouchers are yet to be redeemed.

The vouchers were first issued in August 2021 and will expire two years later on August 31. Tesco customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, to treat themselves at more than 100 reward partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers, or to pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.

How to use Tesco Clubcard

To convert Clubcard points into vouchers shoppers should visit the Tesco Clubcard app. Select to turn points into vouchers, and click ‘request vouchers.’ The voucher should then appear in your account within 24 hours. To convert points to vouchers there must be at least 150 points in the Tesco account.

Where can I use my Tesco Clubcard vouchers