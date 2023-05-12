A new Australian-themed series is set to join BBC's roster of dramas this week. Ten Pound Poms, which follows a group of Brits adjusting to life in Oz, will hit our screens this weekend.

Set in 1956, the drama invites audiences to join the group on their journey to Australia as they leave a dreary post-war Britain behind. While they are promised a new sunny start down under, reality soon hits the group as they struggle with their new identity as immigrants.

The Roberts family is at the heart of the drama as they are just some of the Brits hoping to have a fresh start in Australia. Young nurse Kate and failed businessman Bill are a couple of the others who also make the trip to Oz.

Produced by the same team behind the popular comedy-drama Sex Education, the series also boasts a few familiar stars. Michelle Keegan and Faye Marsay are just a few of the recognisable faces featuring in the new show.

Read more to find out when the BBC series is set to hit our screens and what familiar faces are in the cast.

When does Ten Pound Poms air, and where can I watch it?

The six-part drama will start airing this weekend. The first episode will run on BBC One on Sunday, May 14, at 9pm.

The following episodes will continue to air at the same time each week thereafter. If you can't wait a week between episodes, viewers will also be able to watch the series in full as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Who features in the Ten Pound Poms cast?