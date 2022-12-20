The full line up for the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour in 2023 has been announced. This comes just days after Hamza Yassin alongside pro dance partner Jowita Przystal lifted the glitter ball.

Despite the show’s recent schedule being chopped and changed due to World Cup coverage, the live final saw a reported 9.2 million viewers tune in. Hamza and Jowita finished first ahead of Helen and Gorka, Fleur and Vito as well as Molly and Carlos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landmark series for the popular BBC One show was also one its best ever. Perfect 10s were being handed out by week three, we saw the top Latin scores in Strictly history and the highest-marked quarter-final ever.

And, the quality didn’t stop there. Across the final show, where we witnessed 12 breathtaking dances, just a mere 17 points were dropped as Hamza and Jowita salsa’d their way to the trophy.

Most Popular

The live UK arena tour will last for 32 shows spanning almost a month, starting in January 2023. The tour will kick off at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on January 20, ending in Glasgow on February 12. The tour will be directed by loveable villain Craig Revel Horwood.

Who are the confirmed couples taking place on the tour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full line up has now been confirmed after two couples were recently announced. The full line up is:

Fleur East & Vito Coppola

Helen Skelton & Kai Widdrington

Will Mellor & Nancy Xiu

Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu

Ellie Simmonds & Nikita Kuzmin

Tyler West & Dianne Buswell

Hamza Yassin & Jowita Przystal

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the finalists, Fleur East said “As a huge Strictly fan, being part of the TV

competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour next year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow finalist Helen Skelton said: “Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I’m so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can’t wait!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full UK tour dates for the Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour

20 - 22 January - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

24 - 25 January - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 - 27 January - Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 - 29 January - Manchester AO Arena

31 January - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

1 - 2 February - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

3 - 5 February - London, O2 Arena

7 - 8 February - Belfast, SSE Arena

10 - 12 February - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing live tour

Tickets to see all of your favourite Strictly stars live, head on over Ticketmaster , where tickets are currently on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad