Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has announced he is embarking on a new tour with UK dates next year. The 36-year-old South African dancer is set to dazzle on stage in 2024 with his new show titled House of Jojo.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Radebe wrote: “A new story begins…Welcome to the House of Jojo! Kindly leave all your expectations at the door, and let’s party like everyone is watching.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am back with a brand new UK tour for 2024 and the doors to the House of Jojo are now OPEN! You are all invited to my glamorous celebration and it’s jam packed with dazzling costumes, roof-raising music and of course, world class dancing.

During his appearance on The One Show on Monday, June 5 where he added: “I am going on tour next year, in 2024. No rest for the wicked, you can’t rest. It’s just been incredible. The fact that we’re coming back again next year and we called it House of Jojo, that for me is incredible.”

Johannes, 36, joined Strictly Come Dancing in the seventeenth season series where he was partnered with actress Catherine Tyldesley.

In 2021, he was in the dance show’s first male same-sex pairing with former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite. Most recently, he was paired with comedian Ellie Taylor.

Johannes Radebe’s House of Jojo 2024 UK tour dates:

March 29 - Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

March 30 - New Theatre, Oxford

March 31 - Grand Theatre, Leeds

April 4- 6 - Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

April 7 - Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

April 8 - Hall for Cornwall, Truro

April 11 - Spa Theatre, Bridlington

April 12 - Globe Theatre, Stockton

April 13 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham

April 15 - Hippodrome, Bristol

April 18 - Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

April 19 - G-live, Guildford

April 20 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

April 21 - Playhouse, Edinburgh

April 24 - Orchard Theatre, Dartford

April 25 - Grand Opera House, York

April 26 - The Sands Centre,Carlisle

April 27 - City Hall, Sheffield

April 29 - May 1 - Grand Opera House, Belfast

May 4 - London Palladium, London

May 5 - Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

May 7 - 8 - Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

May 9 - Opera House, Manchester

May 10 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

May 11- Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Sea

May 12- Theatre Royal, Norwich

May 15 - 16 - Curve, Leicester

May 17 - Opera House, Blackpool

May 19 - Theatre Royal, Newcastle

May 22 - MK Theatre, Milton Keynes

May 23 -24 - Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

May 25 - Venue Cymru, LLandudno

May 26 - Regent Theatre, Stoke On Trent

May 29 - 30 - Theatre Royal, Brighton

May 31 - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

June 1 - Forum, Bath

June 2 - Empire Theatre, Liverpool

How to book tickets for House of Jojo tour

