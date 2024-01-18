The former reality TV star has been released from prison after serving half of his sentence.

Former reality television star Stephen Bear has been released from prison, after serving 10 and a half months in custody.

Who is Stephen Bear?

Stephen Bear is a 34-year-old man from Loughton, Essex who gained fame after appearing on various reality shows, as well as having relationships with fellow high-profile reality stars.

Bear worked as a roofer before his first television appearance on Shipwrecked in 2011. After gaining fame on reality television, Bear became known for his bad behaviour.

What television shows has he appeared on?

Bear has appeared on MTV’s Ex on The Beach, Celebs Go Dating, and The Challenge. He also presented Just Tattoo Of Us, alongside ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby.

Bear competed in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and went on to win the series, despite facing backlash from the public due to his behaviour while in the house.

Who has Stephen Bear been linked to romantically?

Stephen Bear has previously been linked to fellow reality television stars including Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison and Charlotte Crosby, as well as Jemma Lucy, Chloe Khan, Megan McKenna, Charlotte Dawson among others.

Some of Bear’s ex-girlfriend’s have spoken up on his behaviour towards them following their splits with the now disgraced television personality.

Stephen Bear has been released after serving half of his sentence.

Why was he sent to prison?

Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison, after releasing a sex tape without his former partner’s consent.

A jury found him guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Jurors were told how CCTV footage of Bear and his ex-partner having sex in his garden was uploaded to internet subscription service, OnlyFans - which meant that Bear was able to profit financially from the video.

Bear served half of his sentence, and will serve the remainder of his sentence on licence. Bear was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and was subject to notification requirements for 10 years.