As much as the tail end of a calendar year builds people’s excitement for the Christmas season, music lovers are also eagerly anticipating the release of Spotify Wrapped. The streaming service’s annual breakdown of its users’ listening habits is out now in 2022.

It has gained mass-popularity among its user base for revealing their most listened to songs, artists, genres and podcasts. The feature often exposes some home truths for listeners as people widely share their lists across social media channels, comparing with friends and family, as well as finding out whether or not they are one of their favourite artists’ biggest fans.

First established in 2015, Spotify users have long been under the impression that each of the 12 months of a year were summarised when it comes to their most listened to artists, tracks and genres. However, the music streaming giant has revealed that this is actually not the case.

Spotify confirmed on Twitter that the last two months of the year are not considered in their annual summary. The post reads: “We’re afraid that listening to a bunch of stuff right now will not make any difference to this year’s or next year’s Spotify Wrapped. This is because it only covers from January 1 to October 31. Hope this clears things up.”

Many have since speculated that this decision may be due to the average user’s influx of Christmas song listening post-November 1 as they strive to get into the festive spirit. But it is understood that it is simply to make sure that Spotify can get it completed before the end of the year.

