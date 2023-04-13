Soccer Aid 2023: Tommy Fury and Liam Payne confirmed in lineup ending rumours of potential fight
Rumours were swirling that a fight would occur between the two - but it has now been confirmed they are taking part in Soccer Aid
Liam Payne and Tommy Fury have put any rumours of a potential fight between the two to bed, as it has been announced that the pair are set to make an appearance at Soccer Aid 2023.
A promotional image posted to Liam and Tommy’s Instagram pages showed the pair facing one another as the words on the photo read: "Old Trafford Manchester" before it added: "Liam Payne Tommy Fury this summer announcement tomorrow".
Combined, the pair boast around 30 million Instagram followers with the photo quickly making its way around the internet with rumours rife that the pair were to announce a boxing match, but will now be performing at Soccer Aid.
Soccer Aid is to take place on June 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Some other famous faces set to take part on the England team include Jill Scott, Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David James, Nicky Butt and more.
Meanwhile, the Soccer Aid World XI team includes Usain Bolt as captain alongside Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam and will now include Tommy Fury.
Fury is fresh off of a win against a previously unbeaten Jake Paul, and has since taken some time away from the limelight as he gets used to life as a father, with his partner, Molly Mae-Hague, recently giving birth.
Payne has also not been in the public eye too much. He rose to fame as a member of famous boyband One Direction, alongside the likes of Harry Styles, Niall Horan. Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.
One Direction broke up in 2015, but all members of the band have since gone on to embark on solo careers, with Styles being the most successful. Payne hasn’t released an album since 2019.