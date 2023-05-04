Selling Sunset will return to Netflix for its sixth season this month. Fans can barely wait for the highly-anticipated season, and much to their delight the streaming platform has finally dropped a full trailer.

It looks like the agents at the Oppenheim Group won’t be holding back with this season set to be their most dramatic yet. Fans will also get an inside look into fan favourite Chishell Strause’s new relationship following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

Strause and her girlfriend, Australian rapper, G Flip, can be seen in the trailer. Over the top of the clip the 41-year-old real estate agent can be heard in the trailer saying: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening.”

The trailer also gave fans a closer look at the new girls who are expected to shake things up in the office. The two new additions to the team were teased earlier this year in a teaser clip.

One of the new girls is Bre, who is mother to one of Nick Cannon’s children. She can be seen in the trailer dramatically strutting while her own voice-over says: "I’m kind of a mirror," she explains. "Whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business. I’m about my business. I’m here to ****– this ****up."

Bre will be joined by her fellow newcomer Nicole Smith, who can be heard saying: "100 million dollars in sales and counting? If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue."

So, when is Selling Sunset set to return to our screens? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sixth season.

Selling Sunset season six release date

Selling Sunset season six is scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 19, worldwide.

Selling Sunset season 6 full cast

The show has said goodbye to some of its realtors like Christine Quinn as well as Maya Vander who revealed via her Instagram that she had chosen to quit the show. Vander said it was “not an easy decision” but wanted to be with her family in Miami.

Here are the people confirmed to return for season six:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Fitzgerald

Heather Young

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Davina Potratz

Amanza Smith

Chelsea Lazkani

The cast of Selling Sunset Season 5: Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan (Pic: Nino Munoz/Netflix)

How to watch Netflix’s Selling Sunset

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

