Selling Sunset season 6: Chrishell Stause and G Glip full relationship timeline

Selling Sunset finally returned to Netflix for its sixth season, bringing with it all the drama that comes with the agents of the Oppenheim Group . So many things have changed since we last saw the LA real estate agents , including Chrishell Stause’s marriage to G Flip.

Strause shocked fans when she revealed she was dating the Australian rapper. The news left many wondering whether the relationship would feature in the upcoming season given that Strause started dating G Flip after her split from series co-star Jason Oppenheim.

In a teaser for the series , it was confirmed that Strause and her wife would feature together. Over the top of a clip that showed the pair together, the 41-year-old real estate agent can be heard in the trailer saying: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening.”

So, when is Selling Sunset set to return to our screens? Here’s everything you need to know about keeping up with all the drama this season.

Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause and G Glip full relationship timeline

May 2023

The couple tied the knot after just over a year of dating. Chrishell Strause captioned an Instagram reel confirming the news with: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.”

The video featured the couple kissing at a wedding chapel, confirming their marriage.

March 2023

The couple celebrated their first anniversary with Chrishell gifting G Flip a massive bouquet of red roses.

October 2022

G Flip spoke to Us Weekly about her long-distance relationship with Strause, saying: “Me and my wonderful partner, we make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she’ll come to Australia,” they said. “But we always make it work and definitely have a lot of phone calls and FaceTime.”

September 2022

Strause posted about G Flip’s 28 birthday with a sweet tribute captioned: “Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human. Oh, and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot, Australian accent too because why not?” – We can’t cope!”

June 2022

The couple packed on the PDA at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Chrishell won the trophy for best reality star.

May 2022

At the Selling Sunset reunion, Chrishell told the world that she and G Flip were seeing each other. “I have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” she said. “Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary so they go by ‘they/them’.”

Selling Sunset season five cast attend reunion special at Raleigh Studios Hollywood

March 2022

Chrisell posted her first selfie with G Flip on Instagram in March. The pair are also seen at the singer’s concerts and an Oscars after party.

October 2021

The couple met on the set of G Flip’s music video for her single ‘Get Me Outta Here’ which Chrishell Strause starred in.

How to watch Netflix’s Selling Sunset

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution