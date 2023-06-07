Sainsbury’s has made another huge change to its Nectar card to give shoppers even more money off. The retail giant introduced ‘Nectar Prices’ earlier this year to give customers money off products if they are signed up to the loyalty scheme.

But from June 7, Nectar customers at Sainsbury’s will have access to even more discounts as the scheme adds more offers on dairy and bakery products for the first time. Products will include customers favourite household brands including Cathedral City mature cheese (usually £4.75, Nectar Price £2.75), Philadelphia cheese (usually £2.20, Nectar Price £1), Yeo Valley organic semi skimmed milk (usually £2, Nectar Price £1) and Lurpak 500g butter (usually £5, Nectar Price £3.25).

Lower prices will also be available on a range of popular branded bakery products including Soreen fruit loaf (usually £1.50, Nectar Price £1) and Warburtons bagels (usually £1.85, Nectar Price £1). Sainsbury’s own-brand lines including Taste the Difference and by Sainsbury’s products will also be included with offers on family favourites including Taste the Difference Carrot Cake (usually £3, Nectar Price £2), a range of by Sainsbury’s folded flatbreads (usually £1.35, Nectar Price £1) and by Sainsbury’s plain tortilla wraps (usually £1.20, Nectar Price £1).

The Nectar Prices scheme was launched in April to rival Tesco’s Clubcard discounts. The expansion means Sainsbury’s now has over 900 products included in Nectar Prices, spanning a wide range of categories including health and beauty, confectionary and snacking, beers, wines and spirits, household, baby and pet and food cupboard items, as well as the latest addition of dairy and bakery.

How to sign-up to Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices