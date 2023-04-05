Rylan Clark set to star in Eurovision episode of BBC’s The Archers - when will the episode air, how to tune in
Eurovision commentator Rylan Clark is set to star in a special episode of BBC Radio 4’s The Archers - here’s when the episode will air and how to tune in.
Eurovision commentator Rylan Clark has landed a role on a special episode of BBC Radio 4’s long-running soap The Archers. The Eurovision-themed episode will see Rylan stop at the fictional village of Ambridge as he makes his way to Liverpool for this year’s contest.
The BBC said Rylan would judge the village’s Eurovision Variety Show during the episode. Previous celebrity cameos on the Archers, which has been running for 72 years and amassed nearly 20,000 episodes, include Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench, along with the Queen Consort.
Rylan said: “I’ve seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what’s about to unfold in Ambridge. I’m looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge’s residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic The Archers.”
Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said: "We’re delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut. It’s been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it’s certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights."
Rylan is providing commentary alongside radio DJ Scott Mills at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which is being hosted in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. Singer Alesha Dixon, comedia Graham Norton, actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will present the event.
How can I listen to special Eurovision episode of BBC’s The Archers starring Rylan Clark?
The special episode of The Archers starring Rylan Clark will be broadcast on Friday, May 12 on BBC Radio 4. The grand final of Eurovision is on Saturday, May 13 at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and will air live on BBC One.