Rylan Clark recreates the most iconic celebrity selfies 

Ryan Clark recreates iconic selfies

Rylan Clark has unveiled a series of new looks as he recreates some of the most iconic celebrity selfies of all time.

The self-confessed ‘selfie king’, who snaps more than 100 every week, was challenged to sprinkle some magic on famous celebrity selfies, including pop star Justin Bieber, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and footballer, Lionel Messi.

But first up in the series of recreated looks was Kendall Jenner’s iconic heart hair selfie, which took the world by storm and became Instagram’s most liked image of 2015 - gaining her more than three million likes.

Rylan donned an elegant lace wedding style dress and a dark wig as he stepped into Kendall’s shoes to recreate that hair selfie moment which has since seen countless recreations from fans over social.

Next in Rylan’s sights was Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi - who celebrated his single 'Someone You Loved' being number for six consecutive weeks, with four consecutive selfies.

Rylan can be seen throwing up the peace sign with a towel wrapped around his head and wearing those famous red shades.

The TV presenter took on the challenge to mark the launch of Samsung’s national competition which offers the public a chance to win £500,000 just by walking into any participating retailers and taking a selfie on the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Internet's most viral selfies

One of the internet’s original viral selfies was Justin Bieber revealing his fresh tattoos - smashing the one million 'like mark' with the post in the process.

Rylan posed in moody tour bus lighting, with the replicas of Bieber’s tattoos and quiff reaching for the sky in a bid to channel the pop star's bad boy era.

And finally, he got tucked up with the World Cup - just like footballing magician Lionel Messi, who’s selfie in bed with his trophy went viral alongside a carousel of images.

This bagged the Inter Miami star a whopping 54.8 million likes after his heroics bringing home the trophy for Argentina.

He said: “I’m the self-confessed king of selfies and on some days one selfie can lead to taking a 100.

“I loved recreating some of the most famous celebrity selfies of all time to launch Samsung’s nationwide competition to win half a million quid - just by taking a selfie.

“Get snapping people!”

Annika Bizon, from Samsung, said “Selfies have become part of our culture, and our new promotion celebrates this like never before.

