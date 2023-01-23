Ryanair bomb threat: Fighter jets escort flight from Poland to Greece after report of ‘explosive device’ found
The Ryanair aircraft, which carried 190 passengers and crew onboard, landed safely in Athens following a report of a bomb threat.
A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens was escorted by fighter jets on Sunday (January 22) following reports of a bomb threat on board. Reuters reported the aircraft, which had 190 passengers and crew, had landed safely in the Greek capital after the pilot reported a possible explosive device during the flight.
As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea as a precaution, but then allowed to land at the city’s international airport. Authorities then directed the plan to an isolated airport area following landing. However, following investigation by special police units, they “did not find anything suspicious”.
Greek police spokesperson, Constantia Dimoglidou, said: "The pilot informed the Athens control tower but we don’t know where the information originally came from. It is reported that two Greek F-16 jets were scrambled to escort the flight as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia.
Katowice Airport PR manager Piotr Adamczyk said: "After the plane took off, there was a call to the airport information centre concerning the possible presence of an explosive device on board. We contacted air traffic control, which subsequently contacted the pilots."
Ryanair said in a statement: "Crew onboard flight FR6385 travelling from Katowice to Athens were notified of a potential security threat onboard and in line with safety procedures, continued to Athens where it landed safely before being met by the Greek authorities.”