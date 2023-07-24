The RSPCA is appealing for information after a van reportedly ploughed into a flock of geese on purpose. The incident was reported to the animal welfare charity on Wednesday, July 12, after being witnessed by members of the public at 10.40am on Lower Broughton Road, Salford, Greater Manchester.

Sadly three geese were found dead at the side of the road following the incident, and two juvenile geese had to be put to sleep by a vet because of their injuries. CCTV footage shows a white van with two men inside it driving into the birds and not stopping.

The licence plate cannot be seen in the footage and so the RSPCA is appealing to the public for information. RSPCA inspector Rachel Whalley, who is investigating, said: “This sounds like it was deliberate, and totally unnecessary and cruel behaviour. It’s also against the law to deliberately kill a wild bird, so I’m very keen to speak to those responsible.

The RSPCA has appealed for dashcam footage after a van reportedly ploughed into a flock of geese

“It is a shocking and sad incident and we are keen to see dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time or hear from people who witnessed it and may have information.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01113258.

Heartbreaking latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals including 605 reports in Greater Manchester last year - an increase of 9% compared to 2021.

The incident took place in Salford on July 12

