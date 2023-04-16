The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has announced it has come to an agreement with Royal Mail. The news is a significant moment in an ongoing dispute over pay.

A spokesperson for the CWU said: “We have reached a negotiator’s agreement with Royal mail Group. The CWU postal Executive will now meet and consider the agreement on Monday and Tuesday and we are putting in place plans to brief representatives across the union’s structures.

“On the basis that the negotiators agreement is endorsed by the Postal Executive we will put in place a full communications plan to engage members.

“Thank you for your support and patience. It has got us to this point.”

In a joint statement, Royal mail and CWU said: "After almost a year of talks, Royal Mail and the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) are pleased to announce they have reached a negotiators’ agreement in principle.The proposed agreement will now be considered by the executive of the union before being voted on by the union’s membership.”

