Ramona’s is recalling Ramona’s Heavenly Original Houmous because it may contain pieces of plastic.

Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

The possible presence of plastic presents a potential choking hazard and makes the product unsafe to eat, according to the Food Standards Agency. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. If you have bought the product do not eat it and instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

The effect bath of Ramona’s Heavenly Original Houmous has a pack size of 500g and a use by date of July 28 2023.

