Today marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation - less than a month after her son, King Charles III’s coronation

Today (June 2) marks 70 years since her majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took place. The anniversary comes less than a month since her son, King Charles III’s coronation took place on May 6 2023.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation came around four months after her father, King George VI, died following a prolonged illness, with then-Princess Elizabeth immediately acceding to the throne.

She learned of her father’s death whilst on an official visit to Kenya, the first country of the Commonwealth tour that her father didn’t go on due to ill health. The tour was subsequently abandoned, and she returned home a queen, and was greeted by Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Queen Elizabeth II went on to serve her country as monarch for over 70 years, with her Platinum Jubilee celebrated all over the UK in 2022. Sadly, that same year, she died at Balmoral aged 96.

At the time, her son, King Charles, said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Her funeral took place 11 days after her death on September 19. It began at 11am and took place at Westminster Abbey. The public had a chance to visit the coffin during Lying-in-State, with people queuing for hours.

1 . 2nd June 1953: Queen Elizabeth II Coronation carriage and procession coming through Admiralty Arch on the way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II Coronation carriage and procession coming through Admiralty Arch on the way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace Photo Sales

2 . British Royal Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, seen through the window of the Gold State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace during the coronation procession in London, England, 2nd June 1953. The Coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Illustrated London News/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) A smiling Queen on the day of her coronation Photo Sales

3 . British sailors, soldiers and crowds line the route of Queen Elizabeth's coronation procession, the Mall, London, 2nd June, 1953. Coronation arches can be seen in the background. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) British sailors, soldiers and crowds line the route of Queen Elizabeth's coronation procession, the Mall, London, 2nd June, 1953. Coronation arches can be seen in the background Photo Sales

4 . Coronation Queen Elizabeth II 1953, The Coach passing Trafalar Square. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Coronation Queen Elizabeth II 1953, The Coach passing Trafalar Square. Photo Sales