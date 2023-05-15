The pair of cards were signed by the Princess of Wales and are estimated to sell for up to £5,000. Both cards have sexually suggestive cartoons printed on the front, with punchline messages printed inside.

The front of the first card has a cartoon of a naked man leaning on a tree and the writing "Adam came first..." followed by "...Men always do!" on the inside. The second card features a naked woman on the front and tells a similar joke asking: "What's the definition of the Perfect Man?" followed by the answer: "A midget with a 10" tongue who can breathe through his ears!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cards were sent to Constantine II - the last King of Greece. He was first cousin once removed from Prince Philip, both being descended from King George I of Greece. Prince Philip and Princess Diana were godparents to Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark (born 1986), the youngest son of Constantine II and Anne-Marie of Denmark.

The cards both included messages from Diana in black ink that reads: "Dearest Tino, fondest love as always, from Diana" and "Dearest Tino, lots of love from Diana." The second card has an additional message in Diana's hand that reads: "I couldn't decide which card to send & then thought you'd enjoy both!"

Most Popular

The listing on Dominic Winter Auctioneers reads: "The reason for sending these cards, other than as a bit of fun, is unclear as the cards do not celebrate a birthday, Christmas or christening. Diana must have seen these cards and thought of Tino before buying and sending them, possibly inspired by a conversation they had had at some social gathering."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Diana's adult humour greetings cards featuring sexual innuendos she sent to the King of Greece