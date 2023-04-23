To mark the fifth birthday of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, the royal family have released an image of smiling Prince Louis in a wheelbarrow, alongside his mother, Kate Middleton. Louis is fourth in line to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

The photos released by the royal family were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington. It is a departure from recent tradition as previously photos of William and Kate’s children to mark their birthdays, are taken by the Princess of Wales.

For the King’s coronation on May 6, the young prince is expected to accompany his siblings in the procession from Westminster Abbey, according to newspaper reports. He was not seen at the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey last year as he was thought to have been too young to attend the service with his parents.

