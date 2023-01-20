More than a third of the UK population believe that Prince Harry should be snubbed from attending King Charles III’s coronation. That is according to a country-wide survey conducted by The Independent.

The new head of state will officially be crowned on May 6 after Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland in September. But the biggest question ahead of the ceremony is whether the controversial couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend.

Ever since the release of memoir ‘Spare’ on January 10, the Duke of Sussex has come under scrutiny for explosive allegations levied against the Royal Family. Revelations include how the young Prince was ‘assaulted’ by his brother William, and how he opposed his father, King Charles’ marriage to Queen Consort Camilla.

Due to the friction between the Duke and the Royals, his attendance at his dad’s coronation ceremony has been put into question. Though official survey results seem to give a fairly decisive answer.

Results of The Independent survey reveal that 43% of people think that Harry should still be given the courtesy of an invitation. Though 40% believe his attendance should be refused.

