Santa Barbara police were called to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Montecito, at around 2am on Monday morning, May 15. The man, who has been named as Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was placed under citizen’s arrest by the couple's security guards.

After arriving at the scene, police officers arrested the 29 year-old and charged him with misdemeanour stalking. He was later released on a $2,500 bail.

TMZ report the charges suggest this was not Mr Valdovinos’ first offence in relation to the couple. Under California law, misdemeanour stalking is punishable with up to one year in county jail, or probation.

