Youtuber KSI has urged his fans to stop paying inflated prices for his drink, Prime Energy. Since its release, the drink has been notoriously hard to purchase, with people paying over the odds on Amazon and some select independent shops.

The drink is created and marketed by Prime Hydration, which is a collaboration between KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul. It was released and some select Asda stores but demand for the drink has outweighed supply.

Prime first went on sale in Asda in 2022 , with customers restricted to three bottles per person. It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle of Prime.

KSI asked Asda to lower the price to £2 after the supermarket raised the price to £2.50, but it’s been reported that some are selling the drink for hundreds of pounds. Speaking to Capital FM, KSI said the reselling annoys him.

A video was posted online to TikTok , where a woman claimed she paid £1,200 for a 12 pack of Prime Energy. This, along with other videos where people claim to pay way over the odds prompted KSI to react.

On a short video uploaded to Youtube, KSI reacted to the video where a woman purchased the 12 pack mentioned above. KSI said “Oh my god, no. He can’t keep getting away with this. Stop buying it at these prices!”.

The Youtube star is referring to a shop known as Wakey Wines, which is a shop based in Wakefield. The owner of the shop seemingly has a good supply of the drink and regularly videos himself with customers who are holding it.

Wakey Wines has a huge following on TikTok, and currently has just over 555,000 followers. The account was recently suspended but the account is back live with the owners back to posting on the platform.

