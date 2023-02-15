Pretty Woman The Musical will begin touring the UK later this year and will continue into 2024. The musical became a hit in recent years after it debuted in the West End in 2020 before moving to London’s Savoy Theatre.

The tour will open at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on October 17, before visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Woking, Oxford, Stockton, Liverpool, Hull, Wimbledon, York, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Cardiff, Bromley, Leeds, Sunderland, Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Stoke, Southampton, Southend, Dartford, Nottingham, Northampton and Sheffield.

Pretty Woman The Musical: How to get tickets

Tickets for Pretty Woman The Musical are available now for a number of 2023 and 2024 dates and can be purchased through ATG Tickets . Tickets for later dates are listed as coming soon.

Pretty Woman The Musical: Full list of dates

2023

The Alexandra Birmingham - October 17-28

Bristol Hippodrome - October 31- November 11

Theatre Royal Glasgow - November 14-25

New Victoria Theatre Woking - November 27 - December 2

New Theatre Oxford - December 4 -9

Globe Theatre Stockton - December 14-31

2024

Liverpool Empire - January 23 - February 3

New Theatre Hull - February 5-10

New Wimbledon Theatre - February 12-17

Grand Opera House York - February 19-24

Manchester Opera House - March 5-16

Milton Keynes Theatre - March 19-30

Edinburgh Playhouse - April 2-13

Theatre Royal Plymouth - April 15-20 (on sale soon)

Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff - April 29-May 4 (on sale April 28 2023)

Churchill Theatre Bromley - May 6-11 (on sale soon)

Leeds Grand Theatre - May 14-25 (on sale soon)

Sunderland Empire - May 28-June 8 (on sale soon)

Grand Opera House Belfast - June 10-15 (on sale soon)

Cork Opera House - June 24-29 (on sale soon)

Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent - July 15-20 (on sale soon)

Mayflower Theatre Southampton - July 22-27 (on sale soon)

Cliffs Pavillion Southend - August 6-17 (on sale soon)

Orchard Theatre Dartford - August 26-31 (on sale soon)

Nottingham Theatre Royal - September 9-14 (on sale soon)

Pretty Woman: The musical. Photo by Marc Brenner

Royal and Derngate Theatre Northampton - September 9-14 (on sale soon)