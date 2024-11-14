Poll reveals 'perfect night in' - home by 17:30, snacks, and feet up by 18:42

Podcast series A Gentle Start: The Showercast, now available on Spotify and Apple | Will Ireland/PinPep

The formula for the ‘perfect night in’ involves arriving home at 5:30pm, copious snacks – and putting your feet up no later than 6:42pm, according to a poll.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed the first port of call for 55 per cent is to slip into something more comfortable.

While others suggest 19 minutes is the ideal amount of time to soak in the bath as they settle in for the evening.

Getting the ambience right with candles and relaxing music is an essential part of the formula for 29 per cent, whereas 13 per cent use these opportunities to finally complete a video game they’ve been playing for months.

But 74 per cent admitted they actively look forward to having ‘nothing to do’.

The research was commissioned by Timotei as part of its podcast series ‘A Gentle Start: The Showercast’, designed to be enjoyed during a 10-minute shower.

Cleo Hector from the haircare brand said: “As we move from summer into the chillier months, it seems many Brits are keen to slow down and be gentler to themselves.

“Most are looking to boost their wellness routines this winter.”

74 per cent of Brits admitted they actively look forward to having 'nothing to do'

Brits are keen to ‘do nothing’

It also emerged Brits prefer a night in compared to a night out – as 66 per cent feel it’s more comfortable at home.

Half (53 per cent) of these find it more ‘peaceful’ than going out, and 48 per cent enjoy taking the opportunity to fully unwind.

But when trying to get the ‘perfect’ night indoors going, 55 per cent desperately want to avoid uninvited visitors.

Over half (52 per cent) would rather spend the night in by themselves than go out, and two-thirds (65 per cent) are actively cancelling plans to enjoy some alone time.

And while 45 per cent would choose to have their perfect night in with family, 24 per cent would opt to be home alone – and 9 per cent just want to be with their pets.

A further 35 per cent feel more in need of self-care once the clocks go back, while 15 per cent are practising gentle living more as we head into the colder winter months – a wellness trend to manage modern pressures that involves being kind, calm, and soft to yourself.

Cleo Hector from Timotei added: “Taking a bath or shower is one of life’s simple pleasures.

“And with our new podcast, you can unwind and learn about gentle living from inspirational women like Laura Whitmore and Martine McCutcheon.”

Gentle living is a wellness trend to manage modern pressures - these involve being kind, calm, and soft to yourself

Top ways Brits practice ‘gentle living’:

Read a good book Enjoy a hot bath Watch a classic film Enjoy a hot shower Light candles and relax with some music Binge-watch the new hot TV series Order a takeaway Bake something indulgent Play board games with family/friends Care for houseplants Listening to a podcast Try out a new recipe Relaxing yoga or stretching session Do some home spa treatments (face masks, etc.) Do a bit of knitting/crochet