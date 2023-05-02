Pedro Pascal has joined the star-studded cast of the long-waited Gladiator sequel. Fans were elated when, after years of waiting, Paramount confirmed that a sequel to the Ridley Scott film was in the works with the original director at the helm.

Now it seems the good news just keeps coming with The Mandalorian actor joining Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Barry Keough and Joseph Quinn. Mescal was confirmed to be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who has grown up with admiration for Maximus (Russel Crowe’s character), who saved him and his mother.

Scott always said that he would return to the Colosseum, and fulfilled the promise when he confirmed in late 2021 that a script had already been written, calling it “a good, logical place to go”.

The DreamWorks Pictures film originally released in 2000, and boasted a star studded cast list that included Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. The original Gladiator was a huge hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide receiving nominations for 12 Oscars, winning for Best Picture and Best Actor (Crowe).

As well as directing, Ridley Scott will also produce, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. David Scarpa penned the script. Costume designer Janty Yates and production designer Arthur Max will also return from the original film.

So, when will Gladiator 2 hit the big screen? Here’s everything you need to know.

Gladiator 2 release date

The film is currently slated for release on November 22, 2024.

Will Russell Crowe be in Gladiator 2?

Following the announcement fans immediately turned their attention to whether stars of the first film would return. It’s unlikely that Russell Crowe will return in Gladiator 2 as his character Maximus died at the end of Gladiator.

Speaking on the Fitzy & Wippa Podcast, Russell Crowe said: "Yeah we’ve had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he’s shaping the story."

He added: "But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor. I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something."

Gladiator 2 cast

While a full cast list for the film has yet to be released, here are the actors confirmed to be taking part: