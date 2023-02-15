Paperchase has announced it will close its online store at the end of the week. It follows a Tesco rescue deal after the company fell into administration last month.

Tesco bought-out Paperchase’s intellectual property in the last-minute purchase which did not include its stores. A total of 106 branches and 820 jobs are at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stationery retailer has since revealed its website will cease trading on Friday (February 17) at midnight. Paperchase is yet to reveal when their physical stores will shut their doors forever.

Customers received an email on Wednesday morning to notify them that the Paperchase online store is offering 30% off “almost everything”. They were also thanked for their years of support of the company ever since it first opened in 1968.

Most Popular

A Paperchase spokesperson said: “We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and loyalty over the years. Whether you were browsing for the latest notebook or seeking inspiration for your latest project, we are so grateful to have been a part of your journey.

“Thank you for being a part of our special journey. With love, the Paperchase team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad