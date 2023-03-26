The Boat Race is back for one of Britain’s biggest sporting events. The rowing spectacle will kick off today (March 26), 194 years after the first men’s showdown between the two rival universities.

Reigning champions Oxford has claimed 13 wins for the men’s team since 2000, while Cambridge has only won the race nine times in the last 13 years. However, the longest consecutive streak for either side is just three wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women’s race saw a streak of dominance for Oxford between 2000-2016 but this soon came to an end as Cambridge have won the last five races. In 2020, both races were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The side-by-side rowing events take place on the 4.2-mile (6.8 km) Championship Course on the River Thames in south-west London. It starts downstream of Putney Bridge, passing under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge, before finishing just before Chiswick Bridge in Mortlake. The timings for both races are based on the tides to allow teams the best possible chance of recording fast times.

Most Popular

But who will compete for Oxford and Cambridge and how can you watch the event on TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

Oxford & Cambridge Boat Race: Who will compete?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three roles in rowing - bow, stroke and cox. The race is rowed in eights and the cox can be of any gender.

Oxford Women’s Team

Bow: Laurel Kaye (Worcester), Claire Aitken (Oriel), Sara Helin (St. Peter’s), Ella Stadler (Exeter), Alison Carrington (Hertford), Freya Willis (Magdalen), Sarah Marshall (Jesus)

Stroke: Esther Austin (St Anne’s)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox: Tara Slade (St Peter’s)

Cambridge Women’s Team

Bow: Carina Graf (Emmanuel), Jenna Armstrong (Jesus), Rosa Millard (Trinity Hall), Alex Riddell-Webster (Murray Edwards), Claire Brillon (Fitzwilliam), Freya Keto St (Edmund’s), Isabelle Bastian (Jesus)

Stroke: Caoimhe Dempsey (Newnham)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox: James Trotman (Sidney Sussex)

Oxford and Cambridge will go head-to-head today for The Boat Race 2023

Oxford Men’s Team

Bow: James Forward (Pembroke), Alex Bebb (St. Peter’s), Freddy Orpin (St. Catherine’s), Tom Sharrock (Magdalen), James Doran (Oriel), Jean-Philippe Dufour (Lincoln), Tassilo von Mueller (Hertford)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stroke: Felix Drinkall (Wolfson)

Cox: Anna O’Hanlon (Somerville)

Cambridge Men’s Team

Bow: Matt Edge (St Catharine’s), Brett Taylor (Queens’), Noam Moulle (Hughes Hall), Seb Benzecry (Jesus), Thomas Lynch (Hughes Hall), Nick Mayhew (Peterhouse), Ollie Parish (Peterhouse)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stroke: Luca Ferraro (King’s)

Cox: Jasper Parish (Clare)

What time is the Boat Race?

Both the women’s and men’s races will take place on Sunday (March 26). Each race will last around 20 minutes, beginning at the approximate times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 77th Women’s Boat Race: 4pm

The 168th Men’s Boat Race: 5pm

Oxford & Cambridge boat race: How to watch on TV and live stream