Over 65s are nervous to adopt new technology

A poll of 1,000 over-65s revealed that some want to get better at using technology - but feel held back | Shutterstock

Augmented reality devices, VR headsets and ride-sharing apps are the new technologies that older people are most likely to avoid.

A poll of 1,000 over-65s has found 26 per cent want to get better at using technology - but feel held back.

And 20 per cent are nervous about using video-calling tech, or voice-activated assistants.

Barriers keeping older adults from adopting modern devices include online privacy concerns, and the large upfront cost.

While 41 per cent feel the rapid pace of technological change makes them less likely to pick up modern tech.

It also emerged 32 per cent wouldn’t feel confident setting up a piece of tech and 27 per cent worry they would not know how to use it once it was ready to go.

Despite the concerns, 53 per cent feel new technologies have the potential to make their life easier.

With 78 per cent agreeing smart meters could benefit them, through automated meter readings and accurate billing.

And 34 per cent believe that a smart watch could help track their health more effectively.

As 85 per cent know technology can save time and money as well as it being an easy way to stay in touch with friends and family.

The research was commissioned by Smart Energy GB, which is working with Toyah Willcox to share her experiences of new technology.

Toyah Willcox is taking part in a campaign to promote the benefits and reliability of technology to older people | Emma Trimble/PinPep

The singer-songwriter and actress, said: “Technology is advancing so quickly that I sometimes find it tricky to know which gadgets to get and how to use them.

“I do a lot of research, like speaking to friends and family, to help me decide which devices will be simple to use and make my life easier.

“Sometimes I have concerns and then realise they were unfounded, like with my smart meter – I actually found it very easy to use.

“They send automatic readings to your supplier so you can forget about meter readings, and you know your bills will be accurate and the portable display shows how much energy you are using.”

The study also found 76 per cent of those polled rely on younger people to help them out with tech issues.

Half admit they would back more energy efficient, sustainable homes powered by tech, according to the OnePoll stats.

Nearly as many (47 per cent) look forward to cleaner energy developments, for example air source heat pumps to warm homes, while 39 per cent would welcome smart security in their home.

A spokesperson for Smart Energy GB said: “Technology can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when it changes so rapidly.

“Not all tech necessarily makes life easier.

“But some gadgets and devices, like smart meters, are intuitive and user-friendly, crafted with simplicity in mind so that everyone can benefit, however tech savvy you might be.”

10 pieces of tech that over-65s are unsure they want to try:

Augmented reality devices Virtual Reality (VR) headsets Ride-sharing apps Electric vehicles Video calling platforms Voice-activated assistants Digital payment systems Social media platforms Streaming devices Home security cameras