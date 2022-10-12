Fancy some free comfort food this October half-term? With the kids off school for a week and chaos afoot, you’re no doubt going to need it. The good news is that adults are set to eat for free at Frankie & Benny’s this half-term - the bad news is, you have to bring a child.

The Italian American restaurant , which has branches all over the UK, has announced the special half-term offer where kids don’t eat free, adults do. It’s an offer to tackle the cost of living crisis, but with a twist.

Instead of children eating free with every adult meal, the restaurant chain said it wants to show a little love and reward the grown ups by switching it round. Frankie & Benny’s head Of brand, Sasha Story, head of brand, said: “Unexplainable tantrums, shopping trips that consume the whole day, disturbed nights, the list goes on.

“Our lovely little dictators get their fill of the fun, so this half term, it’s your time to enjoy a perk for yourself. Get your meal for free when little diners eat with us during the half term holidays. Something for you, on us.”

Most Popular

When to get your meal for free at Frankie & Benny’s this October half-term

The half-term offer is valid at Frankie & Benny’s on the following dates:

Scotland: October 17 - 21

England: October 24- 28

Northern Ireland and Wales: October 31 – November 4

How to get your meal for free at Frankie & Benny’s this October half-term

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get your meal for FREE at Frankie & Benny’s in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales all you have to do is bring a child to eat at the restaurant. The dishes that adults can choose from for free include the margarita pizza, bolognese pasta, pasta arrabiata, a cheeseburger and the classic dog (excluding Northern Ireland). The top four of these items are also available gluten free.

To get the offer, sign up on email via the website . You will be sent a QR code which must be shown on your phone or tablet in the restaurant. The QR code can only be used once. Guests can choose one free adult’s meal for every one child’s set menu paid for, including small eaters, big eaters and kid’s gluten-free. This offer is only redeemable for children under 11.