NTA Awards 2022: full shortlist announced including Peaky Blinders, Trigger Point and Bridgerton - how to vote, how to get tickets

The 2022 awards take place next month

By Patrick Hollis
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:58 am

The 2022 National Television Awards are coming up and the full shortlist of nominees has been released.

Amongst the shows nominated at this year’s awards are Peaky Blinders, Trigger Point, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and Bridgerton.

Some of the most well known presenters in UK TV have also received nominations. These include Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, and Alison Hammond.

The awards recognise the best and brightest talent on UK TV shows, and 16 awards are up for grabs.

    Categories this year include Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, and the special Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

    Here’s all you need to know about the awards, including how you can cast your vote.

    When are the awards?

    The 2022 awards take place on Thursday, 15 September at the Wembley OVO Arena.

    Who is hosting the NTA 2022?

    Comedian Joel Dommett is set to host the awards next month.

    How to get tickets

    Tickets to the 2022 National Television Awards are on sale now, and various packages are still available.

    Red carpet tickets, which will give you the opportunity to watch the stars arrive, are on sale for £130 plus booking and venue facility fee.

    Tickets for the just the ceremony are available from £40 and the price doesn’t include booking fees.

    Tickets can be purchased through the official National Television Awards website.

    National Television Awards full shortlist

    New Drama

    Heartstopper

    Time

    Trigger Point

    This Is Going To Hurt

    Talent Show

    Strictly Come Dancing

    Britain’s Got Talent

    The Masked Singer

    Ru Paul’s Drag Race

    Authored Documentary

    Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

    Tom Parker: Inside My Head

    Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

    Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

    Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

    Returning Drama

    Bridgerton

    The Split

    Peaky Blinders

    Call The Midwife

    TV Presenter

    Alison Hammond

    Ant & Dec

    Graham Norton

    Bradley Walsh

    Factual Entertainment

    Clarkson’s Farm

    Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

    The Great British Bake Off

    Gogglebox

    Drama Performance

    Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

    Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

    Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

    Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

    The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

    Taskmaster

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

    The Graham Norton Show

    I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

    Serial Drama

    Neighbours

    Emmerdale

    Coronation Street

    EastEnders

    Expert

    Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

    Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

    Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

    Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

    Serial Drama Performance

    Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

    Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

    Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

    Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

    Quiz Game Show

    Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

    Beat the Chasers

    The 1% Club

    In for a Penny

    Rising Star

    Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

    Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

    Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

    Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

    Daytime

    This Morning

    The Chase

    Loose Women

    The Repair Shop

    Comedy

    Derry Girls

    After Life

    Not Going Out

    Sex Education

    Talent Show Judge

    Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer

    David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent

    RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

    Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing

