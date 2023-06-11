Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation

News you can trust since 1877
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP finances investigation, police say

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the SNP's finances.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 11th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the SNP finances investigation. The 52-year-old was arrested on Sunday (June 11) as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish party.

She is now in custody and being questioned by detectives. Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, ​Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the SNP investigation
“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

    “The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

    “As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

    The arrest comes after Ms Sturgeon’s home and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh was searched by police on April 5. Peter Murrell, husband of Ms Sturgeon and former SNP chief executive, was arrested but later released without charge.

    Nicola Sturgeon statement

    A spokesperson for the former SNP leader said Ms Sturgeon attended an interview today “by arrangement with Police Scotland”. The statement said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

    “Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

