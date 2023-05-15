Fans are devastated as Lockwood & Co has officially been cancelled by Netflix after just one season. Despite fans valiant efforts in flooding social media with “#renewlockwoodandco” the show’s production company confirmed the sad news.

The supernatural detective series, which is based on Jonathan Stroud’s young adult novels of the same name, was developed by Joe Cornish under his Complete Fiction banner. The highly-anticipated show gained a strong cult following its drop on the popular streaming platform.

Fans were rightly concerned the show would be the next in a long line of cancellations from Netflix. They began campaigning for the show to be renewed to the point that posts without a viewer commenting #renewlockwoodandco became incredibly rare.

However, it seems the campaign wasn’t enough to argue with viewing numbers. Variety reported that while Netflix was very pleased with the show, and especially the work that had gone into it, viewing numbers didn’t meet the threshold to greenlight a second season.

Complete Fiction made the announcement via social media thanking fans and Netflix for the opportunity. The statement read: “With heavy hearts, we announce that ‘Lockwood & Co.’ will not be returning for a second series. Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it.

“Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege. Working with him as closely as we did across the development, production and release of Lockwood & Co has made him a friend, and part of the Complete Fiction family, for life.

“We are particularly proud of the gifted young actors who brought Jonathan’s beloved fictional characters to the screen with such warmth, charm and vulnerability. Ruby, Cameron and Ali were our perfect Lucy, Lockwood and George. We couldn’t have asked for a more dedicated or talented trio. All three are superstars and we can’t wait to see them shine in the dazzling bright future that undoubtedly awaits them.

“We want to thank our breathtakingly talented cast and crew for the dedication and top-level craft they brought to this production. The love and the care they took is in every frame. We also want to thank our brilliant team at Netflix UK, who shared and supported our passion and vision for the show from start to finish. We are all very proud of it.

A young girl with physic powers builds her own ghost hunting team alongside with two boys and attempt to cleanse London of the spirits - without any adults noticing.

“To the fans – to Lock Nation – you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. You are the kindest, most creative group of people online and it has been so gratifying to see how your passion for these characters and this world has brought you all together. This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both.

“So many people have watched and enjoyed the show globally, and that, at the end of the day, is why we do what we do. So keep watching great TV. Keep going to the movies. Keep taking chances on new things. Stay ‘just reckless enough’.”

