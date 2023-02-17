NatWest has reported its largest profit since before the 2008 financial crisis. The bank group recorded a profit of £5.1bn in 2022 leading to an increase in bankers’ bonuses.

This is the second year in a row NatWest, the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, has increased bonuses due to strong performance to £367.5m. That is the biggest pot shared out by its bankers since 2015 and is up from £298m last year.

The profit comes from a surge in loan and mortgage charges for its borrowers. The lender is still 46% owned by the UK government and said the 33% rise in profit marked its highest pre-tax earnings since the bank almost collapsed and was forced to take a £45bn taxpayer bailout at the height of the global financial crisis.

NatWest last reported a higher profit in 2007 when they hit £10 billion. Chief executive of NatWest Group, Alison Rose, said: “NatWest Group delivered a strong performance in 2022.

The taxpayer now owns less than half of RBS parent NatWest.