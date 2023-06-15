The National Lottery is urging Set For Life players to check their tickets as three winners sit on a huge prize. The deadline to claim the prize worth £10,000 a month for one year - £360,000 - falls on July 8 after the winning tickets were bought on January 9 in County Durham.

Camelot spokesman Patrick Lisoire said: “It is a most unusual situation. We don’t know if one person has bought three tickets with the same numbers. Perhaps the tickets belong to a syndicate.

“It is possible that a husband bought one without knowing his wife had got one as well with the same numbers - and maybe the third came from another family member. But the winner or winners are out there in Co Durham and they need to check their tickets quickly to claim these prizes."

