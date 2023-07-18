Jessy Williams, 31, had twins Sky and Ezra at the Royal Berkshire Hospital at just 23-and-a-half weeks pregnant. Ezra weighed 1lb 7oz (660g) but he sadly only survived for one day.

His sister Sky weighed just a tiny 12oz (350g) - one of the smallest ever to have survived in the UK. She was born on April 27 last year and after five months of treatment was able to go home weighing 2lb 8oz (1.6kg).

Jessy, from Bracknell, Berkshire, has now thanked doctors. She said: "I thought I was going to lose Sky because of how small she was, so when we lost Ezra, I already began to prepare for the worst, but the team of doctors and nurses that surrounded us were very supportive. They made me feel like Sky was the only patient there, even though you could see other babies and their parents.

"Their interactions with me were very personal and informative. All the nurses and doctors were amazing, open and honest, involving us in every detail of Sky’s care.The whole team were on the same page, and they made sure they communicated with us in simple terms we could understand. It was very helpful to be able to trust the professionals who were providing Sky with the excellent care she needed."

Jessy Williams with her daughter Sky

Jessy was told at her 20-week scan that her babies were "extremely small" and there was a possibility of her going into preterm labour. After she gave birth, she and her babies were rushed to Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Ezra’s passing only a day after his birth came as a shock to Jessy, as she thought Ezra had a higher chance of survival because he was the bigger twin.

Sky remained in the hospital for another four and a half months as she had problems with her blood pressure, multiple infections, premature bowels, a collapsed lung and slow growth. She also needed to reach an ideal weight before leaving the hospital.

Her parents were accommodated at the Ronald McDonald charity house located on the grounds of the John Radcliffe Hospital. Sky was finally able to go home for the first time on September 9, 2022.

Dr Amit Gupta, Clinical Lead, Newborn Intensive Care Unit at OUH said: "Babies born at 23 weeks are extremely vulnerable and the majority are unable to survive. "Sky was not only born extremely preterm, but was also the tiniest baby we have looked after.

"It was a privilege to be part of Sky’s miraculous journey and her progress is testament to the skill and care of our staff."

Jessy Williams and Sky.

