The month of November sees one of the biggest charity events of the year return. For those of you who enjoy growing a moustache, Movember is an occasion where you can do what you love and raise money for a great cause at the same time.

Created in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia, Movember has grown to a truly global event which over six million people get involved with. In the last 19 years, millions have been raised for the charity which works to support those suffering with testicular and/or prostate cancer and also provides mental health support to men.

The people who take part are known as ‘mo-bros and mo-sisters’ and they spanned 22 countries around the world in Movember 2021. Last year, in a bid to reduce the number of men with prostate cancer whose cancer progresses to an advanced stage, Movember announced a major collaboration with Prostate Cancer UK to bring together researchers from around the world to work on the problem.

The ambitious program was the first to be launched as part of Movember’s Global Cancer Real World Evidence Network which brings together a large group of hospitals and research institutions across 19 countries to accelerate improvements in the survival and quality of life of men living with prostate and testicular cancer. Ahead of Movember 2022, here is what you need to know about how to get involved, ideas for how to raise money and some more information on the work carried out by the charity.

How can I get involved with Movember?

The easiest way to get involved with Movember is by getting signed up on the charity’s official website . There are plenty of ways you can raise money for Movember, from growing your own moustache to running 60 kilometres throughout the month for the 60 men who are lost to suicide each and every hour across the world.

Another way you can mark Movember and raise money is by hosting a ‘Mo-ment’. This is a gathering or party where you can get together with family or friends. For more information and for details on how to sign up to Movember 2022, visit the official Movember website .

What are the rules of Movember?

According to the charity, there are five rules of Movember. These are:

Once registered on the Movember website each Mo Bro must begin on Movember 1 with a clean shaven face.

For the entire month of Movember each Mo Bro must Grow and groom a moustache.

Don’t fake it. No beards, no goatees and no fake moustaches.

Use the power of the moustache to create conversation and raise funds for men’s health.