Molly-Mae Hague has quit her role as creative director at Pretty Little Thing (PLT) after 22 months. The former Love Island star quit the role to focus on motherhood following the birth of daughter Bambi.

The 24-year-old welcomed her first child with partner Tommy Fury earlier this year and has been documenting her journey into motherhood via her YouTube and Instagram pages. Molly-Mae was appointed as PLT’s creative director 22 months ago and was reportedly paid around £400,000 a month to work for the online fashion site - totaling a staggering £5m per year.

While she’s leaving her role at the fashion brand, Molly-Mae confirmed she would continue as an ambassador for PLT. She confirmed she had left the role via a YouTube video.

She said: "A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT… I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family," she said.

"I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role."

She continued: "Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.

"Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything it was such an amazing chapter for me it has naturally come to an end."

The influencer added: "I am a mum now and I never really gave myself a maternity leave and I got straight back into work instantly because my work is my phone and showing my life is my work. The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment.