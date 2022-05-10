Mobile phone users can earn up to £250 by switching to this provider

A mobile network provider has created an offer where customers can get up to £250 cashback if they switch to them before 7 July.

Three Mobile is offering the cash incentive on certain handset and SIM only plans.

The type of deal you take out with Three will influence how much cashback you receive.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It goes by the type of device you get, as well as the data plan you'll be on, with the maximum being £250.

What are the deals?

With the following handsets, you'll get £250 if you switch to a deal with unlimited data, £200 for 100GB, £100 for 30GB, or £75 for 12GB:

Samsung A22

Samsung S21 FE

Samsung S22 Ultra

For the following handsets, you'll get £200 for unlimited data or 100GB, £100 for 30GB, or £75 for 12GB:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12

Samsung A13

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Those who take the offer and are switching to Three will receive their cashback through a pre-paid Mastercard.

However, do be wary of any contract prices after making the switch, for example, an Apple iPhone 13 on Three with unlimited data costs £50 upfront, and then £52 a month for 24 months.

Or an iPhone 13 with O2 and 250GB of data costs £50 upfront and £40 a month for 24 months.

What has been said?

Andy Foy, director of marketing at Three UK, said: “With a record rise in the energy price cap and many other soaring household bills, we want to give something back to customers so that they can save money in other areas of their lives.

“By ensuring that switching to Three provides amazing value and is as simple as sending a text, we hope to help people where we can during these challenging times.”

Visit the Three website for more information about its switch offer.