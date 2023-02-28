Police have launched a major search for a missing baby after couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were found in Brighton. The heiress and her partner had been on the run with the child since January 5, but were spotted by a member of the public and approached by police yesterday morning (Monday, February 27).

The couple are in police custody, but their baby is still missing, sparking an urgent search operation in the area. Officers are currently scouring an allotment and golf course on the Sussex Downs and have deployed helicopters, drones and police dogs, reports BBC News .

Ms Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, were first reported missing after their car broke down near junction four of the M61 at Bolton on January 5. The baby was with them and thought to be just days old at the time of their disappearance.

Since January, there had been sightings of the couple and the baby all over the country including in Liverpool, Essex, East Sussex and south London. Police previously believed that the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent and it is thought they have managed to dodge the authorities by keeping their faces covered and moving around frequently.

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten (Photo - MET police)

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford has always maintained that the baby is "at the heart of the investigation". He said that concerns were rising "day by day" for the child’s wellbeing.

