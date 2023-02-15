The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across some parts of the UK as high winds are expected on Friday (February 17.) The Met Office website says the wind could cause travel disruption, a chance of ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris.’

The yellow weather warning is in place from 6am until 6pm on Friday, February 17. The north east of England and Scotland are the main areas affected by the forecast wind. The Met Office predicts ‘very windy’ weather in the north on Friday with some heavy rain at times.

The Met Office website said: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs” and power cuts and mobile coverage may be affected.

People should also be careful in coastal areas as large waves and beach material could be ‘thrown onto sea fronts’ and coastal roads, they added. Met Office forecasters said “there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up”.

A woman battles to keep control of her umbrella as she walks through a rain shower in Glasgow.

People living or travelling in the affected areas should prepare for the weather by securing loose items such as ladders and garden furniture, and closing and fastening doors securely, they have advised.

Met Office weather warning - where is affected